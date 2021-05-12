CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $189.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.78 million to $191.19 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $756.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.11 million to $769.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $800.67 million, with estimates ranging from $786.72 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. 988,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,816. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.