CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $226,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 91,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CSX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.