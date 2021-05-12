Crypto Sports Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $507.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

