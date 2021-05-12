Cryoport, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 706,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 29.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 154,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

