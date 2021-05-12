Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at MKM Partners

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.57.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group stock opened at C$8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.