Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 2,163,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

