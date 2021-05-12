Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Acquires 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy bought 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,694 ($87.46) per share, for a total transaction of £133.88 ($174.92).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Tom Brophy bought 299 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38).

On Monday, April 12th, Tom Brophy bought 2 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,620 ($86.49) per share, for a total transaction of £132.40 ($172.98).

On Friday, April 9th, Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, for a total transaction of £195.90 ($255.94).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,542 ($85.47) on Wednesday. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4,824 ($63.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,995.50 ($91.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,619.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,398.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

