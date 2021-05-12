Critical Survey: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) versus Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taysha Gene Therapies and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $43.92, indicating a potential upside of 109.13%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.08%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Vir Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 628.69 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -6.90

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Vir Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

