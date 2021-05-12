Credit Suisse Group Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,824.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s previous close.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,381.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,530.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,599.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $746.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

