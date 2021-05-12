Credit Suisse Group Boosts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $85.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of BRKS opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

