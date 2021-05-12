Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.353 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRARY. AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.