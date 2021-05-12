Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Up 6.5%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.95 and last traded at $128.95. Approximately 6,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 474,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.12.

BAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

