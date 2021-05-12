Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $658.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.10 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $432.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 71.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 576.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.