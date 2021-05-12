CPChain (CPC) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $934,320.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.03 or 0.00748543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.40 or 0.01923623 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain's total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain's official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

