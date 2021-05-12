COVIR.IO (CVR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,292.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $7,292.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for $98.17 or 0.00174995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.01183458 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.