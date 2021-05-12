COVA (COVA) Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $238,772.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00085123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.88 or 0.00877309 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00108674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001931 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

