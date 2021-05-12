Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COUR. Raymond James began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

COUR opened at $40.46 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $3,375,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

