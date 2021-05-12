Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. acquired 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

