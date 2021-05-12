Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,021. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
