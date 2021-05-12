Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,737. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

