CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to earn ($0.51) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -39.2%.

CORR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,548. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). On average, analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

