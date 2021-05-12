CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to earn ($0.51) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -39.2%.
CORR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,548. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.
CORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
