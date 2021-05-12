CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE CLGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.58. 39,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74. CoreLogic has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreLogic will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 20.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CoreLogic by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in CoreLogic by 175.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 816,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,731,000 after buying an additional 519,950 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at $12,363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

