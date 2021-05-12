Convergence Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.03 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Convergence has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $49.78 million and $3.03 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00083065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.00999114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00110003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00059890 BTC.

About Convergence

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,636,423 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

