Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.50

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 33979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.