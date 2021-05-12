Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CNST traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,965. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market cap of $974.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNST. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

