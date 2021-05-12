Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) traded up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. 470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

