Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 13,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,521. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Conifer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.