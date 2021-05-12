Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

