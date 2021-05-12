Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 116,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $443.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

