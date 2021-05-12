Community Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 1.6% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $392.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.62.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.