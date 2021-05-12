Community Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,010 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 516,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,047,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

