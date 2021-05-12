Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

