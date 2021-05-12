Comerica Bank Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $60,846,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

