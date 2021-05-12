Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 89,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.