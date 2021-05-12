Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 444,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Landcadia Holdings III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000.

Several brokerages have commented on LCY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Landcadia Holdings III stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

