Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon Sells 3,966 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CMCSA stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.11.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
