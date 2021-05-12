Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon Sells 3,966 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

