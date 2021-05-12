Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $135.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of CIGI opened at $112.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Colliers International Group by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

