Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading 39.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00003697 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $3.78 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00555449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00250148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01182397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033995 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,559,822 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

