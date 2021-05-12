Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,479. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.