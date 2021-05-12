Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) COO Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) COO Craig L. Kauffman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CVLY opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

