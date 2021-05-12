Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.37 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

Shares of COKE traded up $18.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.40. 44,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,083. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.14 and a 200-day moving average of $273.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.