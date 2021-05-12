CNB Bank Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $440.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.76 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

