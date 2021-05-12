CNB Bank Purchases 589 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in International Paper by 1,725.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after buying an additional 586,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of IP opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

