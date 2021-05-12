CNB Bank Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CNB Bank cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.68.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

