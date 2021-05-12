CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.94

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

