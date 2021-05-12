CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of CME Group by 91.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.09 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

