CM Life Sciences III Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Quiet Period To End on May 17th

CM Life Sciences III’s (NASDAQ:CMLTU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 17th. CM Life Sciences III had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CM Life Sciences III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CMLTU opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. CM Life Sciences III has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

