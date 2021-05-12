Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 32,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE NET traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.29. 5,708,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,699. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.79 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

