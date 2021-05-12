ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 11,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,024. The stock has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.