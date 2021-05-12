Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.26 million.Clarus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. 507,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,394. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $665.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLAR. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

